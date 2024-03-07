Dr. Joseph Sansone on Brannon Howse Show
Discuss Writ of Mandamus Filed in Florida Supreme Court Seeking to Compel DeSantis to 'Ban the Jab'
Interview discussing the Writ of Mandamus that I filed in the Supreme Court of Florida seeking to compel Governor DeSantis and Attorney General Moody to ban the jab! Click here or the image below to watch.
Writ of Mandamus Filed in Florida Supreme Court
Isn't it crazy that a lawsuit has to be filed to stop injecting people with a proven deadly and untested substance? Maybe it's just me but I think it's fking insane this is still going on...
Sue the shit out of everyone! 👍
Imagine...4 years into this scamdemic shit show - aka systematic premeditated murder - and millions of people STILL not questioning the narrative?? MSM....silent as usual, per instructions from their "controllers." Truly mind-boggling. The masses have been thoroughly dumbed down with "The Bachelor" and "Dancing with the Stars." McDumbasses. If DeSantis and Co. don't sign off on this I've got to believe the cartel has him by the balls.