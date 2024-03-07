Case # SC2024-0327 was filed in the Supreme Court of Florida. As a pro se litigant I filed a Writ of Mandamus with the Supreme Court of Florida. This Mandamus seeks to compel Governor Ron DeSantis and Attorney General Ashley Moody to prohibit the distribution of ‘COVID 19 injections’ AKA ‘COVID-19 nanoparticle injections’ or ‘mRNA nanoparticle injection…