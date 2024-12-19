I was on Agenda 21 Radio today with Paul Preston. I come on around 1:20:00. We discussed my litigation seeking an injunction to prohibit the Governor and Attorney General from allowing the continued distribution of the mRNA injections because they are bioweapons. case. Click here to watch or the image below.

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.

