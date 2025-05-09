I was interviewed by Kobrin of the Freedom Defense Resource Center about the ‘Sansone mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act’. I did a brief update on my case and then I discussed my bill. Click on this link or the Eagle below to watch the interview.

