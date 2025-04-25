Dr. Joseph Sansone, Dr. Andrew Zywiec, and Representative Shane Mekeland on The Absolute Truth with emerald Robinson - 4-24-2025

Dr. Andrew Zywiec, Representative Shane Mekeland, and I were on the Absolute Truth with the fearless Emerald Robinson. We discussed the Zywiec Act which is an anti gender mutilation bill for minors. We also discussed my mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act. Both of these were introduced by Representative Shane Mekeland in Minnesota.

Most states have passed the deadline to introduce new bills. My intention is to get the Sansone mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act introduced in a few more states now and then into all 50 states by next year.

I will start posting different state versions in chat.

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.

