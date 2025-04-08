Dr. Chris Rake on Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone, EP 63

Dr. Chris Rake, M.D., stopped by Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone to discuss his lawsuit Rake et al v Regents of University of California, which is a case about being fired for refusing to take the mRNA bioweapon injection. Dr. Rake was one of the early front line doctors to speak out against the biological warfare campaign against Americans.

Here is a video of Dr. Rake’s perp walk as he was escorted from the hospital by security. https://video.foxnews.com/v/6276677654001#sp=show-clips

Dr. Rake talks about his case and why it is important for the overall health freedom movement. We also talked about the Trump administration and RFK Jr. and disappointments with the lack of progress in these areas.

You can follow Dr. Rake on X @ChrisRakeMD

You can support his GiveSendGo here:

https://www.givesendgo.com/NurembergNow

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.

