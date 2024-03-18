A common denominator of all totalitarian societies is that they censor information. They label it heretical or misinformation, and simply prohibit its distribution. Up until 2020, this was something associated with countries like North Korea, Communist China, the former Soviet Union, NAZIs, and oppressive countries around the world. The West cherished its tradition of free thought and the free exchange of ideas. It appears today, this tradition of freedom of speech, is being targeted.

In the 1400s Gutenberg’s printing press revolutionized the Western World. The invention of the printing press made books more readily available spurring an age of information and decentralization of knowledge, essentially giving birth to a new broader marketplace of ideas. This history changing invention coincided with the fall of Constantinople and the collapse of what was left of the Eastern Roman Empire. The exodus of classical manuscripts from Constantinople to Rome spurred the Italian Renaissance and the broader European Renaissance.

This European rebirth of civilization, with the spread of classical knowledge, amplified the force of individual liberty in Western Civilization. The somewhat uniquely Western concept of freedom of consciousness that was forged in the Dark Ages and Medieval Ages, in the tug of war between ecclesiastical and secular authorities, had a platform for expression in the mass production of books.

In the 1990s and early 2000s the internet was viewed in many ways like Gutenberg’s invention. It spurred an information revolution that was a force for decentralization of information comparable to the printing press. It wasn’t just that information could be easily shared across the planet, it was also revolutionary, because anyone could establish a website, become a publisher of that information, and share that information across the planet.

Search engines, including Google, became analogous to user friendly libraries with a seemingly infinite number of books in the form of websites. Social networks eventually came about where people could share information and connect with each other more easily. I didn’t really get this at first. I didn’t understand why people would want to put their data on someone else’s website and promote someone else’s website rather than their own.

The deep state enabled specific search engines and social networks to end up dominating the market. The dark side of the web slowly began to emerge over the past ten to fifteen years as censorship started creeping in. Acting under the color of law censorship became more overt. This was first only in the form of shadow banning websites on search engines and individuals on social networks, then, the censorship became more overt, and then outright oppressive during 2020 with the advent of the plandemic. Since 2020, the advent of oppressive censorship has not been limited to search engines and social networks. The censorship has grown as banks and financial institutions have interrupted payment processing and companies have shut down the webservers for websites all based on political ideology.

As a result of the censorship, new platforms have emerged and are viewed as direct threats to authoritarianism.

Under the guise of stopping Communist China from having influence over Americans, House Republicans and Democrats appear to be committing treason, again. House Republicans passed H.R. 7521, legislation to give Biden the power to decide what apps go on your phone. That’s right, Republicans think it is a good idea to give Biden the power to decide what apps and websites you view.

Matt Taibbi points out:

As written, any “website, desktop application, mobile application, or augmented or immersive technology application” that is “determined by the President to present a significant threat to the National Security of the United States” is covered. Currently, the definition of “foreign adversary” includes Russia, Iran, North Korea, and China. The definition of “controlled,” meanwhile, turns out to be a word salad, applying to: (A) a foreign person that is domiciled in, is headquartered in, has its principal place of business in, or is organized under the laws of a foreign adversary country; (B) an entity with respect to which a foreign person or combination of foreign persons described in subparagraph (A) directly or indirectly own at least a 20 percent stake; or (C) a person subject to the direction or control of a foreign person or entity described in subparagraph (A) or (B). A “foreign adversary controlled application,” in other words, can be any company founded or run by someone living at the wrong foreign address, or containing a small minority ownership stake. Or it can be any company run by someone “subject to the direction” of either of those entities. Or, it’s anything the president says it is. Vague enough?

In a Star Chamber fashion, it would appear that not only is the government seeking to decide what applications to allow on your phone, it is seeking to decide what websites you will be allowed to visit. It is very clear that this censorship of information will not be limited to foreign companies or entities and will end up being applied to anything the current regime decides is a national security threat. In short, anyone that tells the truth about the emerging totalitarian state will be deemed a national security threat and their website or information will be censored.

Even if it was not applied toward American citizens, this is still a horrific assault on freedom of speech and the First Amendment. Imagine what would have happened to the European Renaissance, Reformation, Counter Reformation, and the Age of Enlightenment, if information was stopped from crossing national boundaries.

This legislation is not really about Tic Tok. In the near term, it appears to be about finding a way to censor X.com as well as blocking access to Yandex.com. Yandex.com is the Russian search engine that is quickly becoming the search engine of choice for many liberty activists when doing research. When it comes to local services, Google is still king. Although, when it comes to finding uncensored information, especially about Covid, or Covid 19 bioweapon injections, and anything associated with The Great Reset, Yandex.com is superior.

That’s right, you have to use a Russian search engine to find American websites with information that you are looking for. Makes sense, right?

This legislation is partly an attempt to shield Google from competition from Yandex. Google advertising has been systematically cancelling liberty minded publishers such as LewRockwell.com, which has been a beacon for liberty for a quarter of a century. LewRockwell.com fearlessly told the truth about the Covid plandemic and the Covid 19 bioweapon injections and was punished as a result. It is only a matter of time before independent liberty minded publishers in America and Yandex Advertising realize that the American independent website publishing market is wide open for a challenge to Google. I assure you, if I have figured this out, so has Google.

Ultimately, however, this legislation is not about any company. It is about you. It is about deciding what information you are allowed to view. It is about creating absolute power to be able to claim any entity or individual is under the control of a foreign entity, or is a national security threat, and silence them.

We are witnessing treason of its worse kind. Censoring apps on your phone or websites on your computer are akin to prohibiting the use of the printing press in Europe during the 1400s. It is another catalyst that will help facilitate the collapse of civilization as we know it. It is part of a larger globalist plan to break the United States and usher in a New World Order. An age of global oppression and depopulation. Censorship of ideas and the free flow of information is absolutely necessary to bring this global age of death and darkness to fruition.

