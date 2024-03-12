Diamond and Silk: Dr. Ana Mihalcea, M.D., PhD, Karen Kingston, and Dr. Joseph Sansone discuss the Writ of Mandamus Filed in Florida Supreme Court to Ban the Jab
Diamond and Silk Show with biotech med-legal advisor Karen Kingston and Dr. Ana Mihalcea, M.D., PhD, and myself. We discussed the Writ of Mandamus I filed in the Supreme Court of Florida to ban the jab. Shedding, nanotechnology, side effects, and more. Click here or the image below to watch.
Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Diamond and Silk: Dr. Ana Mihalcea, M.D., PhD, Karen Kingston, and Dr. Joseph Sansone discuss the Writ of Mandamus Filed in Florida Supreme Court to Ban the Jab
This has been going on for decades....softening us up, as it were. (9/11 being the significant driver). Eisenhower certainly warned us well in advance. The can just keeps getting kicked further and further down the road. It's truly exasperating. I'm dumber than a box of rocks. If I can figure this out ANYONE can. With Dr. Atlas and Dr. Alexander in his ear for months, certainly Trump can....certainly an undiluted judge and jury can. It's really not that complicated. How much more proof does a person need? The redundancy of it all is becoming quite exhausting. The Deep State is a coercive, cancerous out of control anomaly that can drag even the most virtuous, honorable, well-meaning person into the sewer.
Great interview, watched it first thing. Keep up the good work!!!