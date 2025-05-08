Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
George Sirianni's avatar
George Sirianni
3h

Dr Sansone, as a mental health professional, how would you characterize the irrational behavior of Trump Derangement Syndrome?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Dr. Joseph Sansone and others
Paul Vonharnish's avatar
Paul Vonharnish
3h

Quoted from the article: "Predictive programming certainly exists within the movie industry."

Yes. And predictive programming also took place in Revelation. Nearly all such "prophesy" is simply negative magic. Modern civilization has bedazzled itself with negative magic for thousands of years, yet remains clueless as to where the magic ends. Armageddon does not seem a good plan.

The media spews the blackest garbage they can conjure out of their ass/cameras, then wonders why everyone is sick and paranoid. Current generations have already died of video asphyxiation...

The Universe is *quite* programmable, and delivers exactly what is ordered from the potential.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
26 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Joseph Sansone, M.S., PhD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture