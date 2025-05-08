A full-fledged effort to depopulate the planet is under way. It would appear that the human population is being truncated. Shortening lifespans one end and reducing birth rates on the other.

The mRNA nanoparticle injections are associated with neurological disorders, autoimmune diseases, heart problems, strokes, cancers, metabolic disorders, and a host of other diseases and disorders, including death. One need not be a scientist or medical doctor to figure out that by giving people chronic diseases and illnesses, that you are shortening their life spans. A recent study was published showing a shocking 37% decrease in life span after COVID injections. If this data is extrapolated out over the course of a life span that would mean an approximate 29 year reduction in life span. This means that children receiving the mRNA bioweapon injections will be lucky to live into their 50s.

Conversely, studies also show a dramatic drop in successful conception rates among vaccinated woman compared to unvaccinated woman. The study looked at 1.3 million Czech women aged 18–39. Those that received the COVID bioweapon injection had a 33% decrease in pregnancies compared to those not injected with the COVID bioweapon.

I guess Pfizer, Moderna, and company, fixed the Social Security problem…

There is plenty of data out there regarding biodistribution of the spike protein damaging organs, including, it getting into the testis and ovaries. This and the reverse transcription poses a significant risk to the human genome itself according to the Florida Department of Health. There is no way to predict the potential mutations that could occur over multiple generations.

Will future generations struggle with multiple health issues, and will our species be plagued with chronic diseases? Will future generations experience massive issues with sterility? Will test tube birth be the only form of birth in the future?

Essentially, the Transhumanists are depopulating us while experimenting on us so they can figure a way to merge with technology and live forever.

Interestingly, forecasts are shifting from a population bomb to a population collapse in the latter half of this century. According to LifeScience.com:

“In 2022, the United Nations estimated that the world population would reach 9.7 billion by 2050 and rise to 10.4 billion by 2100. U.N. estimates from a decade ago suggested the population would reach 11 billion.”

A population collapse will create an undue burden on the younger population as they try to sustain services for the older population.

LifeScience.com also reported an abrupt change in this forecast by the Club of Rome:

“Population growth could grind to a halt by 2050, before decreasing to as little as 6 billion humans on Earth in 2100, a new analysis of birth trends has revealed. The study, commissioned by the nonprofit organization The Club of Rome, predicts that if current trends continue, the world's population, which is currently 7.96 billion, will peak at 8.6 billion in the middle of the century before declining by nearly 2 billion before the century's end.”

The Club of Rome is often viewed as a globalist organization of powerful families steeped in occult ideology. These are the people that essentially run the world to a great degree. Are we looking at a prediction of a population collapse based on new data or are we looking at a prediction of a population collapse because we poisoned three quarters of the human population?

Predictive modeling or predictive programming has been around for some time. In conversations with Dr. Rima Laibow she opined that Aldous Huxley’s Brave New World was a case of predictive programming, as was Orwell’s 1984. Whether these books were predictive programming or not, they were prophetic, especially the first four chapters of Brave New World in relation to COVID and the last five years. Predictive programming certainly exists within the movie industry.

Regardless, whether the Club of Rome predictions are predictive programming or adapting to the data of mass poisoning the human population is irrelevant. The relevant point is that a massive global attack with COVID (synthetic pathogen or whatever it was) and the mRNA nanoparticle bioweapon injections and products are the issue.

Some time back, I spoke with Lawyer Lisa, and she presented information on game simulations practiced by globalists that ostensively were designed to prepare for various disasters. Although, the specificity of these simulations caused these games to look more like practicing how to carry out a plan, rather than preparing for events. We discussed the Food Chain Reaction Game. This table top exercise was eerily predictive of events that have occurred. In this interview, Lisa explains that the game is played mainly by Democrats and that the game looks more like practicing how to carry out a plan than it looks like preparing for various scenarios. Geo Engineering for weather manipulation, deliberate starvation, and other topics were discussed.

We’ve already seen some supply chain disruptions and it seems like this is a deliberate part of the plan. The reality is that the modern world is not equipped to handle sudden food shortages. Most people live on smaller parcels of land and could not easily adapt to sustenance farming. Imagine urban areas after a short period of time should a genuine famine occur.

The chaos caused by mass migration into the West, which is a deliberate policy of every Western country, creates an additional strain and chaotic element in Western countries’ ability to deal with these types of issues. It also creates the pretext for 911 style false flag attacks on smaller soft targets with the goal of turning the whole country into the airport. The implementation of the Real ID will create a system where ‘vaccine’ passports are required to travel and Centralized Digital Bank Currencies become a reality. This will allow us to be easily herded into 15 minute cities, which are sophisticated prisons.

The Real ID is already implementing travel restrictions by requiring a National ID to fly on a plane within the United States. It will only be a matter of time before this ID is required to drive across state lines. Many states have implemented the Real ID already, but it will not be until everybody is in that digital system that you will know the full extent of its oppressive use.

Unfortunately, with the technology that exists today, the ability to turn off your car exists (not my 1999 Jeep Cherokee Sport, lol) should you travel outside your designated perimeter. The technology exists to use computer algorithm with Centralized Digital Bank Currencies to determine what you can purchase and who you can transact with. If the algorithm flags you and I because we believe in radical concepts such as free speech, it will be able to modify our purchases and who we can transact with and also will be able to remove funds from your account. Remember, the ultimate goal is to replace ‘your money’ with ‘an allowance’ based on compliance.

This article is not intended to black pill you. I don’t do Learned Helplessness, Cognitive Dissonance, Stockholm Syndrome, or drama for that matter. I play to win.

Mass media brain washing efforts, even among the so called alternative media, want to keep you lulled into passivity. Not talking about the fact that most people you know will have shortened life spans as a result of the mRNA nanoparticle bioweapon injections doesn’t mean it is not happening. The fact that most people you know will have shortened life spans because of the bioweapon injections should prompt you to action. It is why I encourage you to help me get my bill introduced in all 50 states and take other actions that attack the problems directly and cut through he BS.

Knowing how evil the enemy actually is, is important to understanding the type of resolve needed to stop them. Remember, you are the carbon they want to reduce…..

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.

