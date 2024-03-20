David Knight Show Interview Dr. Joseph Sansone on Writ of Mandamus Filed in FL Supreme Court to Compel DeSantis to Ban the Jab
Interview this morning on the David Knight show to discuss the writ of Mandamus I filed in the Supreme Court of Florida.
Click here or the image below to watch the interview.
Seems about time governor de Santis shows his colours....
Excellent interview and revealing. Thank you both for your courage and truth!