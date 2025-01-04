An interesting interview between National ARM President David Meiswinkle Esq and Bruce De Torres. Dave discusses the bioweapon injections the spraying in our skies and more.

Bruce writes: This is an important conversation. I encourage everyone to confirm its contents and spread the word. Only we can save ourselves.

David Meiswinkle is a New Jersey criminal defense attorney, Army veteran, retired police officer, and founder and president of the National American Renaissance Movement, a non-profit that works to resist attempts at world control. NationalARM.org provides comprehensive information about the dangers facing us, and tools to help us re-create America. David is also past President and Executive Director of the Lawyers Committee for 9/11 Inquiry.

Dave discusses the work of Clifford Carnicom and Dr. Ana Mihalcea, M.D., PhD. Click on this link or the image below to watch:

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.

