An interesting interview between National ARM President David Meiswinkle Esq and Bruce De Torres. Dave discusses the bioweapon injections the spraying in our skies and more.
Bruce writes: This is an important conversation. I encourage everyone to confirm its contents and spread the word. Only we can save ourselves.
David Meiswinkle is a New Jersey criminal defense attorney, Army veteran, retired police officer, and founder and president of the National American Renaissance Movement, a non-profit that works to resist attempts at world control. NationalARM.org provides comprehensive information about the dangers facing us, and tools to help us re-create America. David is also past President and Executive Director of the Lawyers Committee for 9/11 Inquiry.
Dave discusses the work of Clifford Carnicom and Dr. Ana Mihalcea, M.D., PhD. Click on this link or the image below to watch:
Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.
This was excellent Dr M.
I knew these were hydrogels and I am so glad you proved it.
Agreed, this is the most important interview ever....of course, this is not new to us who have been following Drs Ana, Karen Kingston and Joseph Sansone, on the contrary - but there is an urgency to get the knowledge out to the big public, through the stone wall. The evil intention is galactic, unfathomable, and has to be met as such. Personally, I just hope Bobby is in on this, if not, somebody please tell him immediately!