Daniel McAdams of the Ron Paul Institute on Mind Matters and Everything Else, EP 65

Executive Director of the Ron Paul Institute and co host of the Liberty Report, Daniel McAdams, stopped by Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone to discuss the Trump administration’s foreign policy positions and issues with civil liberties. We discussed Israel, Yemen, Iran, First Amendment, the Real ID, and more.

Daniel served as the foreign affairs, civil liberties, and defense policy advisor to U.S. Congressman Ron Paul, MD (R-Texas) from 2001 until Dr. Paul’s retirement at the end of 2012. From 1993-1999 he worked as a journalist based in Budapest, Hungary, and traveled through the former communist bloc as a human rights monitor and election observer.

Daniel can be followed on X @daniellmcadams and @ronpaulinstitut

https://ronpaulinstitute.org/

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.

