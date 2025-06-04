Crowley Free Speech Case Oral Argument

The Oral Argument in the Christopher Crowley Free Speech Case was held today June 4, 2025. The case involves the Florida Bar going after Attorney Christopher Crowley’s law license for political speech during a Republican Primary for State Attorney in the 20th Judicial Circuit which covers five counties.

This case has not been covered by media outside of myself and the Epoch Times eventually covered it as part of a story they did on Trump’s attorneys getting targeted. The case could have broad implications for attorneys running for public office in Florida and potentially other professionals as well. It could also influence other states.

Lawyer Lisa and I recently discussed this case in the context of her new book World On Mute..

Here are Prior Articles on Crowley’s Case:

Florida Supreme Court Case Could Affect Professionals’ Right to Free Speech - May 28, 2025

Florida Bar's Maoist War on Free Speech Continues - May 10, 2024

Florida Supreme Court Should Sanction the Florida Bar - Dec 29, 2023

The Rutherford Institute Takes on Florida Bar’s War on Free Speech - Nov. 10, 2023

The Florida Bar’s War Against Free Speech - November 23, 2022

