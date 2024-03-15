Covid Shot Injuries: A Crises Hidden in Plain Sight. The event will be live streamed starting at 3 PM Eastern. Covid shot victims will speak out about their plight. Shout out to Nick Caturano and Dr. Marivic Villa for putting this townhall together.
Speakers will include: Dr. Marivic Villa, Nick Caturano, Chuck Barham from Freedom Square, Attorney Warner Mendenhall, Attorney Rachel Rodriguez, Attorney Todd Callender, Dr. Lee Vliet, Dr. Michael Uphues, Dr. Brian Haack, Dr. Ana Mihalcea, Dr. Joseph Sansone.
Featured Covid shot victim speakers include, Michelle Utter, Danielle Baker, RN, Cody Hudson, Lyndsay House, Lynette Milakovich, Steve Odonia, Dedra Long, Lyndsay Briones, Drew Outstanding, Karolina Stancik, and Earnest Ramirez. And more.
Click here for the live stream or the image below.
Erm... "Vaccine" injuries? Over two thousand studies, and running. Here's one: >>> Intracellular Reverse Transcription of Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine BNT162b2 In Vitro in Human Liver Cell Line >>> Published in Current Issues Molecular Biology >>> February 25, 2022 >>> Quoted:
Abstract
Clinical studies of COVID-19 mRNA vaccine BNT162b2, developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, showed reversible hepatic effects in animals that received the BNT162b2 injection. Furthermore, a recent study showed that SARS-CoV-2 RNA can be reverse-transcribed and integrated into the genome of human cells. In this study, we investigated the effect of BNT162b2 on the human liver cell line Huh7 in vitro. Huh7 cells were exposed to BNT162b2, and quantitative PCR was performed on RNA extracted from the cells. We detected high levels of BNT162b2 in Huh7 cells and changes in gene expression of long interspersed nuclear element-1 (LINE-1), which is an endogenous reverse transcriptase. Immunohistochemistry using antibody binding to LINE-1 open reading frame-1 RNA-binding protein (ORFp1) on Huh7 cells treated with BNT162b2 indicated increased nucleus distribution of LINE-1. PCR on genomic DNA of Huh7 cells exposed to BNT162b2 amplified the DNA sequence unique to BNT162b2. Our results indicate a fast up-take of BNT162b2 into human liver cell line Huh7, leading to changes in LINE-1 expression and distribution. We also show that BNT162b2 mRNA is reverse transcribed intracellularly into DNA in as fast as 6 h upon BNT162b2 exposure. [End quote]
Complete text: https://www.mdpi.com/1467-3045/44/3/73
What could possibly go wrong???