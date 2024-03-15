Covid Shot Injuries: A Crises Hidden in Plain Sight. The event will be live streamed starting at 3 PM Eastern. Covid shot victims will speak out about their plight. Shout out to Nick Caturano and Dr. Marivic Villa for putting this townhall together.

Speakers will include: Dr. Marivic Villa, Nick Caturano, Chuck Barham from Freedom Square, Attorney Warner Mendenhall, Attorney Rachel Rodriguez, Attorney Todd Callender, Dr. Lee Vliet, Dr. Michael Uphues, Dr. Brian Haack, Dr. Ana Mihalcea, Dr. Joseph Sansone.

Featured Covid shot victim speakers include, Michelle Utter, Danielle Baker, RN, Cody Hudson, Lyndsay House, Lynette Milakovich, Steve Odonia, Dedra Long, Lyndsay Briones, Drew Outstanding, Karolina Stancik, and Earnest Ramirez. And more.

Click here for the live stream or the image below.

