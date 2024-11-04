CloutHub presents a special Truth Be Told Election Night Event with Host Todd Callender. Guests will arrive throughout the evening beginning at 6:00 PM Eastern time zone. I think I am popping in around 8:30 PM Eastern. Should be an interesting night.
To view a promotional preview click either link: CloutHUB or on X.
Election Night, Tuesday November 5, 2024, Watch the show on these channels:
On Clouthub
On Rumble
https://rumble.com/user/Vaxxchoice
On X
On Pilled
Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Thank u Dr. Joe!
Truth in Politics. That's a good one. How many election cycles have you been through?