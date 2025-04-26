I filed a Motion for Oral Argument today in my case. It is the Court’s discretion as to whether to grant Oral Argument or not.

For Recap, this is my second case. I filed a writ of mandamus in Jan of 2024. I lost my appeal in October 2024. The 1DCA ruled per curium affirmed (PCA), which means they affirmed the lower court decision without writing a review. That basically prevents you from appealing to the Florida Supreme Court.

This current case was filed on December 1, 2024. It is a complaint seeking an injunction to prevent the Governor and Attorney General of Florida from continuing to allow the distribution of mRNA nanoparticle injections because they are biological and technological weapons of mass destruction and violate Fla. Stat. 790.166. The complaint also seeks declaratory judgements on the weapons of mass destruction law, fraud law, and the informed consent. The Initial Complaint can be read here.

This Complaint was accompanied by 9 expert affidavits. Affidavits were provided by Francis Boyle, J.D., PhD; Karen Kingston; Ana Mihalcea, M.D., PhD; Rima Laibow, M.D.; Andrew Zywiec, M.D.; Marivic Villa, M.D., and Avery Brinkley, M.D.. Dr. Ben Marble, M.D., and Dr. Paul Alexander, PhD., asserting in various ways that the mRNA injections are biological and technological weapons of mass destruction in violation of F.S. 790.166.

The Court issued an ORDER dismission the case on December 9th, six business days after it was filed. I filed a motion for rehearing which was denied on December 16, 2024. I filed a Notice of Appeal on December 22, 2024. I filed my Appellate Brief on February 6, 2025. Appellees filed a notice that they would not be filing an answer brief on February 18, 2025. They claimed the Appellate Court did not have jurisdiction over them because they did not receive a summons with the Complaint when served. This was because the trial Court dismissed the case before the Clerk issued a summons. On February 19, 2025, I filed a motion to vacate at the Trial Court and a motion to amend my Initial Appellate Brief.

On March 19 the First District Court of Appeal granted my motion to amend my Initial Appellate Brief and accepted my Amended Initial Appellate Brief, which can be read here.

Below is my Motion for Oral Argument, pdf, and screen shot below.

Motion For Oral Argument 4 26 2025 105KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Mind Matters and Everything Else is 100% independent. If you appreciate my writing and advocacy and would like to support it, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription or making a donation of any amount. Donations may be sent c/o Joseph Sansone, 27499 Riverview Center Boulevard, Bonita Springs, Florida 34134, United States, or make an online donation on Ko-Fi here.

Share

Refer a friend