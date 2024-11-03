Below is the Court decision dismissing Bill Gates’s claim that the Court in the Netherlands did not have jurisdiction. Both Bill Gates and Pfizer’s Albert Bourla are listed as defendants in the case. The decision is pasted below. Here is a link to the Original Case
Mind Matters and Everything Else is 100% independent. If you appreciate my writing and advocacy and would like to support it, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription or making a donation of any amount. Donations may be sent c/o Joseph Sansone, 27499 Riverview Center Boulevard, Bonita Springs, Florida 34134, United States, or make an online donation on Ko-Fi here.
Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
If Gates etal. is going to act on a global scale, then he is accountable globally as well.
Far be it from me to criticize the few who are in the fight, but I fear that a lot more people will have to die before the sleeping majority wakes up to the "Great Reset" agenda. The good thing is, once they know they will never un-know.