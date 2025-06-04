Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

Thomas A Braun RPh
2h

Yep! The Big Five which includes the US DOD all acted in concert to create the Bio Warfare exercise called the Covid con. The fact that the FDA has approved the new Moderna RNA kill injections speaks volumes that RFK and Trump are not above the pay grade of those calling the shots! Senator Cassidy appears to be the new orchestra leader. If 300 million Americans are injected with the new RNA that reprograms cellular function, 1 million will die immediately and 9 million will suffer immediate side effects and long term is anyone’s guess how many will have a shortened life span and develop fatal disease states. Great program to keep the bloated medical system growing! It now is M/I/M that is running this country!

Paul Vonharnish
1h

Hello Joseph Sansone. I read the texts of all countries, and offer high compliments to your efforts. The Enforcement and Penalty clauses are clearly stated and formulated on existing Law. I certainly hope populations in various jurisdiction post these texts and organize civil petitions for enactment.

Best regards.

