Congressman Byron Donalds is kicking off his campaign for Governor of the state of Florida tonight. Donalds is touting an endorsement from President Trump in hopes to capitalize on the MAGA vote. Trump recently endorsed the reelection of Lindsay Graham too, angering many supporters. The wisdom of Trump endorsements aside, Floridians need to ask the question, does Byron Donalds have the discernment to be Governor?

We will not get into arrest records and rumors of personal scandals or that sort of thing. Instead, let’s focus on Byron Donalds’ political positions on some major issues since he has been in office that are of concern to the MAGA crowd.

Byron Donalds supports the continued distribution of Biological Weapons in the form of mRNA injections. This is after 10 Florida Republican County Parties passed ‘Ban the Jab’ resolutions declaring COVID injections to be biological and technological weapons of mass destruction. Two of these counties, Lee and Collier County, make up his district. So, the Republican Party that Donalds represents in Congress, declared the COVID injections to be biological and technological weapons of mass destruction.

This is also after the Florida Department of Health, under the leadership of Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo, M.D., PhD, called for a halt to mRNA and stated that mRNA is not safe for humans, and that mRNA a potential threat to the human genome. Publicly, Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo went as far as calling mRNA the Anti Christ of drugs.

When his office was asked to endorse the ‘Ban the Jab’ resolution, there was no response. Donalds has consistently been against mandates, but that is a bit of a psy op, as once it is recognized that mRNA is a weapons platform, then the mandate issue goes out the window.

The fact that Byron Donalds refuses to admit that mRNA injections are biological and technological weapons of mass destruction shows a lack of courage and a lack of leadership. Donalds has no excuse on this issue. He knows the mRNA injections are weapons.

Instead of admitting that mRNA nanoparticle injections are weapons of mass destruction, Donalds has said that he would not stop anyone from getting the mRNA injections.

Guess he has not heard of the well documented phenomenon called shedding….

On January 6th, after the Government’s false flag operation, Donalds issued this statement:

I have only met the Congressman a couple times. In 2021, I was in a meeting in Congressman Byron Donalds’ office with two other people to discuss election integrity and the COVID injections. This was not a confidential meeting so I can share what was said. In that meeting he stated that the COVID vaccine saved millions of lives. At that time, I provided him with a few studies to make him aware that the shots were not safe nor effective.

Other statements that he made should also be of concern to MAGA. Keep in mind this meeting in 2021 was months after the January 6th false flag event, when it was known that due process was being denied, and that the treatment of the political prisoners was harsh.

In this meeting, Byron Donalds stated that the January 6th protestors got what they deserved. This was alarming as the murder of Ashley Babbit was well known.

He also stated that “Biden won the 2020 election, get over it.” This was fascinating to me as I did not actually know any Republicans that thought Biden won the election. It seemed very out of touch at the time.

Donalds also said that computer voting is here to stay and that we are not going back to paper ballot voting. Election integrity is an important issue for the MAGA crowd. There is no way to know if an election is real with computer voting. Especially if the source could is not available and the computer voting machines are accessible by modems and so on.

Donalds also received $121,507 from the controversial pro-Israeli lobby AIPAC. Foreign influence over an America First candidate deserves some scrutiny.

This is not an exhaustive look at his Congressional Record. Instead, it is a focus on a few major red flag issues that appear to contradict the American First movement.

At a minimum, Florida Republican activists and voters need to demand that their candidates support election integrity and are willing to call for an end to the biological warfare in the form of mRNA injections that is targeting Americans.

More Americans have died from mRNA injections than WWI, WWII, and the Vietnam War combined. This is based on the VAERS data and under reporting estimates. Higher estimates have the death toll is higher than all our wars combined. Keep in mind the VAERS data only covers those that die shortly after getting the shot. It does not cover your friends and family members that are getting cancer, heart attacks, etc. now, nor will it cover those that will die in the future. The reality is that most people you know will have shortened life spans because of the shots.

How can you be America First and look the other way while biological weapons are targeting Americans?

How can a Republican support a primary candidate at this stage of the game that still supports this mRNA mass murder?

Now, little children are being targeted with these weapons of mass destruction.

For these reasons I say that Byron Donalds lacks the discernment and leadership to be governor of the State of Florida. We have to do better.

