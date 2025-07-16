Share on Facebook Share on X Print this Page Share by Email

Washington, D.C.-, July 15, 2025

Washington, D.C.- Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) announces introduction of the PREP Repeal Act (HR 4388) to repeal sections 319F–3 and 319F–4 of the Public Health Service Act. These targeted sections are commonly referred to as the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness (PREP) Act and currently provide sweeping liability protections to pharmaceutical companies for pandemic-related products.

“The PREP Act is medical malpractice martial law,” said Rep. Massie. “The 2005 PREP Act prevents people from holding corporations accountable for the pain and suffering they cause during Presidentially declared emergencies. Americans deserve the right to seek justice when injured by government-mandated products. The PREP Repeal Act will restore that right.”

Rep. Massie's legislation:

Fully repeals the liability shields and compensation fund provisions under the PREP Act.

Restores civil remedy rights under federal and state law for those harmed by pandemic products.

Ensures applicability to current and future lawsuits, including pending appeals.

Rescinds unused federal funds set aside for PREP Act-related injury claims.

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) is an original cosponsor of the legislation.

The text of Rep. Massie's PREP Repeal Act can be found at this link.

