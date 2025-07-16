Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

User's avatar
Laura Kasner's avatar
Laura Kasner
1h

Joe - Jeff gave us some marching orders to move this bill along:

https://www.coffeeandcovid.com/p/poly-something-wednesday-july-16

I emailed AND called my reps here in OH. Bernie Moreno spoke during Ron Johnson's hearing in DC yesterday. I feel sure he will support this bill.

4 replies by Dr. Joseph Sansone and others
Travis Ogle's avatar
Travis Ogle
1h

Hallelujah! As long as there were no consequences to making billions from an injectable poison, few people would choose to voluntarily stop the goose from dropping her golden eggs. Some people, and or organizations, find it difficult to adjust their priorities from extreme profit, regardless of associated harm, to doing what’s right. Thank you Representative Massie for introducing your life saving bill to help those morally challenged to choose health over wealth.

5 more comments...

