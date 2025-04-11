BREAKING: mRNA MRNA BIOWEAPONS PROHIBITION ACT!!! Submitted in Minnesota Legislature! First in nation proposed legislation recognizing that mRNA injections violate existing bioweapons laws!
Representative Shane Mekeland submitted my mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act in the Minnesota legislature. This is the first meaningful legislation proposed to prohibit mRNA. This is a first in the nation proposed legislation that recognizes that mRNA injections are already illegal and violate existing bioweapons/weapons of mass destruction laws.
We need other states to introduce this legislation too. The purpose is to get this passed somewhere and get a jurisdiction to recognize mRNA is a bioweapon. Here is the sample bill it is based on. A screen shot of the bill is below.
PDF and Screen Shot below of MN mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act
Dr. Joseph Sansone
Let me know if I can help by providing expert testimony in court
Hallelujah! And from Minnesota no less!