Representative Shane Mekeland submitted my mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act in the Minnesota legislature. This is the first meaningful legislation proposed to prohibit mRNA. This is a first in the nation proposed legislation that recognizes that mRNA injections are already illegal and violate existing bioweapons/weapons of mass destruction laws.

We need other states to introduce this legislation too. The purpose is to get this passed somewhere and get a jurisdiction to recognize mRNA is a bioweapon. Here is the sample bill it is based on. A screen shot of the bill is below.

PDF and Screen Shot below of MN mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act

Mn Mrna Bioweapons Prohibition Act 214KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.

