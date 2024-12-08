Former Trump Administration Health and Human Services (HHS) Senior Advisor, and epidemiologist, Dr. Paul Alexander, provided an affidavit stating that mRNA nanoparticle injections are biological and technological weapons. Dr. Alexander, a Trump loyalist, provided the affidavit in a new case in the State of Florida.

Case # 2024-CA-001977 initiated by psychotherapist, Dr. Joseph Sansone is seeking an injunction to prohibit Governor Ron DeSantis and Attorney General Ashley Moody from allowing the continued distribution of COVID-19 and mRNA injections in the State of Florida because they are biological weapons. The complaint also seeks declaratory judgements that the COVID 19 injections and all mRNA nanoparticle injections violate Weapons of Mass Destruction § 790.166, Fla. Stat. (2023); Fraud § 817.034 Fla Stat. (2023); and Florida Medical Consent Law § 766.103 Fla Stat. (2023).

Dr. Alexander has a bachelor's degree in epidemiology from McMaster University in Hamilton, Ontario, and a master's degree from Oxford University. And a PhD from McMaster University's Department of Health Research Methods, Evidence, and Impact. Dr. Alexander’s master’s degree is in clinical epidemiology and community health from University of Toronto, a masters in evidence based medicine and clinical epidemiology from Oxford, a doctorate in evidence based medicine.

Dr. Alexander served as a pandemic advisor to The World Health Organization, Pan American Health Organization (WHO, PAHO) as it related to COVID in 2019 and 2020 and also was then taken on by the Trump administration; and served in the Trump administration as a senior advisor at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) during the COVID pandemic 2020.

At the height of the COVID hysteria Dr. Alexander was a calm voice of reason opposing draconian measures such as masks, social distancing, and lockdowns. Dr. Alexander also stood in support of Canadian truckers and the freedom convoy that was later crushed by Canadian dictator Justin Trudeau.

Dr. Alexander’s affidavit is the ninth expert affidavit provided in the case stating the injections are bioweapons. Affidavits were provided by Francis Boyle, J.D., PhD; Karen Kingston; Ana Mihalcea, M.D., PhD; Rima Laibow, M.D.; Andrew Zywiec, M.D.; Marivic Villa, M.D., and Avery Brinkley, M.D., and Dr. Ben Marble, M.D.

A screenshot of Dr. Alexander’s affidavit is below.

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.

