Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Behnkeda's avatar
Behnkeda
1h

Thank you God we see some progress! Dr. Sansone your hard work is appreciated!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Joyce Benatti's avatar
Joyce Benatti
39m

Fantastic!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Joseph Sansone, M.S., PhD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture