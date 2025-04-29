FL - Last night the Santa Rosa County GOP unanimously passed a resolution calling on Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo, M.D., PhD, to call a public health emergency to prohibit mRNA injections and products in the state of Florida. Previously, on April 17th 2025, the Franklin County GOP unanimously passed the same resolution.

Santa Rosa County GOP Executive Committee Chair, Sharon Regan, presented the resolution authored by Joseph Sansone M.S., PhD. Previously, in 2023, the Santa Rosa County GOP also unanimously passed a ‘Ban the Jab’ resolution declaring COVID 19 injections to be biological and technological weapons of mass destruction. The Santa Rosa County GOP was one of 10 Florida Republican County Parties to pass the ‘Ban the Jab’ resolution.

Dr. Joseph Sansone praised Santa Rosa County GOP Chair, Sharon Regan, and the Santa Rosa County Executive Committee members for “courageously calling for action”. Sansone stated that he hoped that “other County Republican parties would have Patriots willing to join the call to put Floridians First and call for action to stop the shots, given the reports on the dramatic decline in life expectancy due to the mRNA bioweapon injections.”

The resolution calls on Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo to use his authority under the Public Health Emergency law, Fla. Stat. 381.00315, to prohibit mRNA injections and products in the state of Florida. Previously, the Florida Department of Health has called for a halt to mRNA stating that it is not safe for humans and a potential threat to the human genome.

Sansone said that his intention in writing the resolution was to build support for the Surgeon General to “go around the Governor” and stop the shots. Sansone stated that it is “clear that DeSantis is the problem”. To date, 27 million children across America have been injected with the mRNA bioweapon injections. Sansone said, “Most people we know will have shortened life spans due to these injections”. The mRNA nanoparticle injections are known to cause neurological disorders, autoimmune diseases, heart problems, cancers, and strokes, and death, to name a few issues.

The text of the resolution is below:

Resolution Calling for Surgeon General Ladapo to Declare a Public Health Emergency to Prohibit mRNA injections and products in the State of Florida (Presented by Chair Sharon Regan, Authored by Joseph Sansone, PhD) Whereas, the Santa Rosa County Republican Party has declared COVID 19 injections to be biological and technological weapons, Fla. Stat. 790.166; Whereas, the Florida Department of Health has stated that mRNA injections are not safe for humans and are a threat to the human genome; [1] [2] Whereas, mRNA nanoparticle injections are associated with a 112,000% increase in brain clots,[3] a 1236% increase in cardiac arrest deaths,[4] and 2.8% or 1 in 35 of those boosted have experienced heart damage; [5] Whereas, more Americans have died due to COVID 19 injections than in WWI, WWII, and the Vietnam War combined; [6] Whereas, these injuries have been obtained through direct injections, and from shedding of the nanotechnology and spike proteins; [7] Be it Resolved: The Santa Rosa County Republican Party Calls on Surgeon General Ladapo to immediately declare a Public Health Emergency under Fla. Stat. 381.00315 and prohibit mRNA injections and products in the State of Florida.

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.

