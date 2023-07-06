BOOM! Evidence of Covid 'Vaccine' Crimes Submitted to Florida Grand Jury Investigation
Demands Immediate Ban of Covid 'Vaccines' and Criminal Investigations
Document asserts shots be:
“Banned Immediately and Criminal Investigations Should Begin”
As a Florida resident and a board member of the National American Renaissance Movement, on behalf of the National American Renaissance Movement, I just submitted this white paper containing Grand Jury Evidence. This evidence will also be distributed to State Attorney…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.