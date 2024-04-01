This past Friday, fake president Joe Biden, declared Easter Sunday ‘Transgender Day of Visibility’. No, I am not making this up. This creepy old guy called on, “all Americans to join us in lifting up the lives and voices of transgender people throughout our Nation and to work toward eliminating violence and discrimination based on gender identity.”

If you are wondering what he is talking about and thinking that you don’t know any transgendered individuals to beat up even if you were so inclined, it is because you probably don’t. The largest study of its kind was conducted when Obama was president, and the Gay and Lesbian community only represented 2.4% of the population. In an article entitled, Gender Identity, First Do No Harm, I cite a study by the CDC (Ward, Dahlhamer, Galinsky, & Joestl, 2014) demonstrating that approximately 1.6% of men and women were homosexual, .7% bisexual, and 1.1% identify as something else. Routinely, a fraction of a percent identifies as transgender.

This CDC study mentioned above needs to be highlighted and cited often. The reason is simple. If the numbers change, then they are changing due to the power of suggestion, and the mass media and academic indoctrination, especially in early education. Remember, the argument has always been that people are born with their sexual orientation and sexual identity. If these numbers change, then that shows they were changed by design through massive repetitive direct and indirect suggestion. There are other explanations that could be used in conjunction with suggestion, introducing hormones into the water supply, using frequencies, spraying, and so on. The point remains the same, however, these numbers can’t change naturally according to prevailing scientific thought.

I also stated in the above mentioned article:

A landmark long term comprehensive study from 2011 demonstrated that after sex change surgery the suicide rate is 27 times higher when matched for age and birth sex (Dhejne, et al., 2011). Whatever the underlying issue is for this micro population, the reality is that hormone therapy and sex change surgery is not solving the problem. The underlying issue is still present after these treatments and surgeries.

At a minimum, these treatments are not helping. However, and I believe is more likely the case, these treatments are increasing suicide rates as irreversible surgeries and treatments are carried out. Instead of treating the delusion and underlying trauma that is likely present, a new form of trauma is introduced that can’t be fixed. Please note the word ‘delusion’ is meant in its literal sense as there is a dichotomy in the person’s biology and their beliefs about their biology. It is not intended as a pejorative term.

The question has to be asked, with such a high suicide rate, why in the world would there be a move to push transgenderism on children and society at large? And why would such a small segment of the population get so much attention?

Reading the first four chapters of Brave New World, by Aldous Huxley, may give us an idea. In the book children were no longer born; they were produced in the lab in a test tube. Time will tell if the Covid injections will lead to mass sterilization. In the story, humans were genetically manipulated to create a tiered society based on intelligence and physical prowess. Well, between Covid and Covid injections, we know they are trying to make us weaker and dumber, as it is also a neurological weapon. In the book, love was frowned upon in favor multiple casual sex partners and group activities. The only more pornographic word, than the F word (father), was the M Word (mother).

The book did not go as far as getting rid of the sexes, but that is what we are witnessing now. These dehumanizing efforts are geared toward a transhumanist agenda, where humans will be merged with technology.

Still, even with the Marxist goal of eliminating the family and all institutions outside of the State, and the transhumanist goal of altering what it means to be human, why would Biden choose to highlight this agenda on Easter Sunday? Why deliberately attack the holiest day of Christianity?

This is the equivalent of planting your flag in the enemy’s territory. It is the reason why Islam routinely seeks to take Christian holy sites and convert them to Mosques. The Globalists must stamp out Christianity, and all other religions to succeed. They must attack all that is sacred and considered holy.

This is for multiple reasons. First of all, if you are seeking to alter what it means to be human, you need to get rid of this idea that God created man in his image and that human beings have a Divine spark. Secondly, you have to get rid of God. The United Nations and the globalists that are plotting against humanity believe that your rights come from them, not God.

There appears to be one historical commonality among all the religions. Polytheistic, henotheistic, and the contemporary monotheistic religions, all believe in demonic entities of some kind. It should not be discounted that those that hate the sacred align with their conception of these dark entities.

There is another explanation that could explain the unwarranted attack on Christianity. There is a deliberate attempt to keep people outraged and distracted away from the ongoing global campaign of genocide and depopulation. Some of the most important issues facing civilization are not being addressed by any of the candidates. Fifteen minute cities, centralized digital bank currencies, fake computerized elections, ongoing mass murder via Covid injections, i.e., all things that have to do with Klaus Schwab’s Fourth Industrial Revolution, just to name a few, are not discussed. We are allowed to talk about immigration since that polarizes people still, although we are not allowed to fix it.

The idea behind Biden’s attack on Christianity is to instill a sense of hopelessness in people so that they see the decline of civilization as inevitable. This attack was designed to outrage you, to demoralize you, and to distract you. It was also designed to rob you of your joy on the Easter holiday. There is a reason they started coming out with all those horror movies during the Christmas season.

Biden’s blasphemy is indicative of an enemy that thinks it can’t lose. Biden’s blasphemy will backfire. Even non-religious people will recognize it as a deliberate attack on Christianity’s holiest holiday, and part of a larger attack on Western civilization and humanity itself. When I say backfire, I am not speaking in terms of the presidential election, I mean it will wake more people up to the true nature of the enemy amongst us.

Share

Refer a friend