As a board member of the National American Renaissance Movement, I am pleased to announce that National ARM is sending an 86 page Grand Jury petition containing evidence of C19 ‘vaccine’ crimes to the Indiana Governor and the State Attorney General. National ARM’s Grand Jury Petition States that C19 shots should be, “Banned Immediately and Criminal Investigations Should Begin”

Indiana is the 13th state to receive the Grand Jury Petition. Eventually, someone will do their job…

Previously, this evidence was submitted to the Governors, Attorney Generals, along with prosecutors and sheriffs in Georgia, Arizona, Pennsylvania, New Mexico, South Carolina Ohio, California, Tennessee Texas, Idaho, Florida and New Jersey

This document was prepared by National American Renaissance Movement President, and NJ criminal defense and trial attorney, David Meiswinkle. This 86 page document lists 153 exhibits of evidence and asserts that state and federal crimes have been committed. This document demands an immediate ban of C19 ‘vaccines’ and calls for criminal investigations. The document also lists persons of interest.

Crimes include, murder, racketeering, biological weapons laws violations, treason, and genocide. National ARM intends to submit evidence of vaccine crimes to local prosecutors and law enforcement in all 50 states. This is partly about removing plausible deniability.

Both the Executive Summary and the Full Document are viewable and downloadable on the following links.

Executive Summary

Grand Jury Petition

The Florida Department of Health has recently called for a halt to Covid mRNA injections.

This is a link to National Arm President David R. Meiswinkle, introducing the Grand Jury Petion outlining crimes committed that has been submitted in 13 states.

