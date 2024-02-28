BAM! National ARM's Grand Jury Petition 'Vaccine' Crime Evidence Being Sent to Indiana Governor and Attorney General
Crimes include, murder, racketeering, biological weapons laws violations, treason, and genocide...
As a board member of the National American Renaissance Movement, I am pleased to announce that National ARM is sending an 86 page Grand Jury petition containing evidence of C19 ‘vaccine’ crimes to the Indiana Governor and the State Attorney General. National ARM’s Grand Jury Petition States that C19 shots should be, “Banned Immediately and Criminal Investigations Should Begin”
Indiana is the 13th state to receive the Grand Jury Petition. Eventually, someone will do their job…
Previously, this evidence was submitted to the Governors, Attorney Generals, along with prosecutors and sheriffs in Georgia, Arizona, Pennsylvania, New Mexico, South Carolina Ohio, California, Tennessee Texas, Idaho, Florida and New Jersey
This document was prepared by National American Renaissance Movement President, and NJ criminal defense and trial attorney, David Meiswinkle. This 86 page document lists 153 exhibits of evidence and asserts that state and federal crimes have been committed. This document demands an immediate ban of C19 ‘vaccines’ and calls for criminal investigations. The document also lists persons of interest.
Crimes include, murder, racketeering, biological weapons laws violations, treason, and genocide. National ARM intends to submit evidence of vaccine crimes to local prosecutors and law enforcement in all 50 states. This is partly about removing plausible deniability.
Both the Executive Summary and the Full Document are viewable and downloadable on the following links.
The Florida Department of Health has recently called for a halt to Covid mRNA injections.
This is a link to National Arm President David R. Meiswinkle, introducing the Grand Jury Petion outlining crimes committed that has been submitted in 13 states.
Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
BAM! National ARM's Grand Jury Petition 'Vaccine' Crime Evidence Being Sent to Indiana Governor and Attorney General
Just so everyone knows, we can all help by taking the ARM Grand Jury Indictment document https://nationalarm.org and evidence and send in our own copies demanding investigations too
We can all help the efforts and put more pressure from more of us. Just a few people being concerned and FOLLOWING UP is often all it takes to get investigations going.
To give hope - we FINALLY busted our health minister in Costa Rica after 2+ years of investigations - its slow and the investigator does NOT contact you to tell you how far it is along - the Investigator here in CR found we were right about the Health Ministers repeated false testimony under oath about the shots and many things. About to go to court and resolve many problems.
It's NOT in vain all the work this takes! It takes us all actually DOING SOMETHING!
Don't let them get away with it!!!
We just posted the OFFICIAL Stop Crimes against Humanity Anthem For Justice poem and video read by Dr. Yeadon today - should get people inspired to take action and to support groups taking action:
https://interestofjustice.substack.com/p/dont-let-them-get-away-with-it-dr
Much respect to the team at ARM! Keep going! It's working in pockets! It will work everywhere with persistence!
Why is this being sent out on a slow roll? Why not just send it to all 50 states at once?