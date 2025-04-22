Apparent pro genocide reporter, Christopher Ingraham, of the Minnesota Reformer, attempted to do a hit piece on myself along with the eight co sponsors of the mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act that was introduced in Minnesota, including Representative Shane Mekeland who introduced the bill.

Ingraham tries to discredit me by stating that I am a ‘hypnotist’ and a ‘conspiracy theorist’. I am a psychotherapist that specializes in clinical hypnosis. I have a BA in psychology, M.S. in clinical mental health counseling, and a PhD in psychology. This propogandist deliberately left out my credentials which total tens years of college. My specialization in clinical hypnosis makes me uniquely qualified to pick apart government and media mass hypnosis or mind control tactics.

Propogandist Christopher Ingraham neglects to mention that the world’s leading legal authority on biological weapons, the late Dr. Francis Boyle, J.D., PhD, the law professor that drafted the 1989 Biological Weapons and Antiterrorist Act, provided an affidavit for my case stating the mRNA nanoparticle injections were in fact bioweapons and in violation of state and federal bioweapons laws.

The Florida Department of Health has called for a halt tot he mRNA and stated that it is not safe for humans and a potential threat to the human genome.

Propogandist Christopher Ingraham, also makes false claims that the mRNA injections saved millions of lives. The scientific data is the exact opposite. He also makes claims that mRNA can cure cancer when the data shows that it is causing cancer. This will be more evident as more research comes forth.

Most people you know will have a shortened lifespan as a result of getting mRNA nanoparticle injections. This is a fact. Christopher Ingraham is still promoting these weapons of mass destruction as safe and effective. Some might call that lying….

If you live in Minnesota, remember that when your family member dies of cancer or a heart attack, of an autoimmune disease, etc., as a result of the mRNA bioweapon injections, remember the people that promoted this weapon of mass destruction on your loved ones.

Minnesota Reformer is an affiliate of States Newsroom, the nation’s largest state-focused nonprofit news organization, supported by grants and donations. Some of the donors include Google and Goldman Sachs.

The mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act is a historic bill as it is the first in the nation to recognize mRNA nanoparticle injections are already illegal according to existing state bioweapons and weapons of mass destruction laws. The bill if passed would prohibit mRNA and also remove prosecutorial discretion by making government officials subject to criminal and civil liabilities for non enforcement. In the case of Minnesota it is a $100,000 fine and 20 years in prison for violations of the bioweapons law.

I hope to get this bill introduced in multiple states.

You can read dumb dumbs hit piece here.

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.

