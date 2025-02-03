by Michael Nevradakis, Ph.D.

Francis Boyle, J.D., Ph.D., an expert on international law who warned about the dangers of bioweapons research and the proposed World Health Organization (WHO) pandemic treaty, died Jan. 30 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, Illinois. He was 74.

Boyle was a professor of international law at the University of Illinois, an international lawyer and a bioweapons expert who drafted the Biological Weapons Anti-Terrorism Act of 1989. He authored several books, including “Resisting Medical Tyranny: Why the COVID-19 Mandates are Criminal,” and “Biowarfare and Terrorism.”

As an international lawyer, Boyle argued cases before international bodies and represented countries and entities including Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Palestinian Authority, and the Blackfoot and Lakota nations.

In recent years, Boyle voiced support for the theory that COVID-19 originated from a lab leak, and argued against high-risk biological weapons labs and gain-of-function research which may have contributed to the virus’s origins.

Until recently, Boyle was teaching and was involved in several legal cases, including one challenging mRNA COVID-19 vaccines.

