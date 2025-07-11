3 New Plaintiffs Ask to Join COVID Vaccine Injury Lawsuit Against Bill Gates
Three people injured by COVID-19 vaccines today asked to join a Dutch lawsuit against Bill Gates, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla and 15 other defendants. The lawsuit alleges the defendants knowingly misled
The lawsuit was filed last year by seven COVID-19 vaccine injury victims, one of whom has since died.
According to a filing by the plaintiffs’ attorney, Peter Stassen, the three new victims “were healthy people” who began experiencing health problems after receiving mRNA COVID-19 vaccines.
“The applicants are of the opinion that the serious side effects that occurred after having the Covid-19 (mRNA) injections are the direct result of the content / composition of these Covid-19 (mRNA) injections,” the filing states.
Doctors have repeatedly refused to diagnose a link between vaccination and their injuries, Stassen said.
During a hearing today at the District Court of North Netherlands in Leeuwarden, Stassen also asked the court to approve five expert witnesses who will testify about the risks and dangers of the COVID-19 shots:
Catherine Austin Fitts, founder and publisher of the Solari Report and former U.S. assistant secretary of Housing and Urban Development.
Sasha Latypova, a former pharmaceutical research and development executive.
Joseph Sansone, Ph.D., a psychotherapist who is litigating to prohibit mRNA vaccines in Florida.
Katherine Watt, a researcher and paralegal.
Mike Yeadon, Ph.D., a pharmacologist and former vice-president of Pfizer’s allergy and respiratory research unit.
Another proposed witness, Francis Boyle, J.D., Ph.D., who agreed in January to testify on behalf of the plaintiffs, has since died. Boyle was a professor of international law at the University of Illinois and a bioweapons expert who drafted the Biological Weapons Anti-Terrorism Act of 1989.
Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.
Thank you to all the brave doctors & scientists and all the people of the world with curiosity, integrity, and strength of character who have risked so much to get this info out into the world.
The mRNA shots were/are always going to be an immunological catastrophe for humanity.
The mechanism of action (using mRNA instructions to turn one’s own cells into foreign non-self “spike protein factories”) is the primary mechanism of harm.
The primary danger of the COVID-19 mRNA injections has always been one’s own immune system’s attack response by the mighty CD8+ Cytotoxic T Lymphocyte cells (AKA Killer T-cells):
The COVID-19 mRNA injections must be recalled from the market and mRNA-based products must be banned because the modified mRNA-LNP genetic technology platform is fundamentally flawed & dangerous by design.
These modified mRNA-LNP COVID-19 injections, that trigger one's own immune system to attack & kill one's own formerly healthy cells (that have been instructed to produce/express foreign, non-self proteins), no matter where those cells are in the body, never should have been made available to the public in the first place.
When the (designed to be long-lasting) n1-methyl pseudouridine modified mRNA transfects one's cells, and gives instructions for the ribosomes to make & express foreign non-self proteins (such as the toxic SARS-CoV-2 spike protein), one's immune system sends the CD8+ cytotoxic T lymphocytes (CTLs) to kill those formerly healthy cells that are now making & expressing non-self proteins.
It is the mission of these CD8+ CTLs to seek out and destroy any such transfected cell that is making foreign non-self proteins. That’s what they do…
Due to the biodistribution properties of the lipid nanoparticles, the encased modified mRNA can go anywhere in the body, including crossing the blood-brain and placental barriers...The LNP "delivery vehicles" traveled to different parts of the body in different people.
Expressing any foreign protein is fatal to the cell doing the expressing. The reason is, our bodies are protected by being able to distinguish ourselves from things that shouldn't be there. Anything non-self will trigger immune destruction of the cells & tissues involved.
Some people will express lots of foreign proteins in vulnerable locations. Others express less in less vulnerable areas.
The location of expression defines the adverse event: if you get foreign protein expression in your heart cells, you could get myocarditis & experience cardiac arrest; if the expression is in your brain, spinal cord, or peripheral nervous system, you could get one or more of a variety of neurological conditions; if in your eye, possible blindness; if in your ovaries, possible infertility; if in the placenta, possible miscarriage, stillbirth, or birth defects; if in the endothelial cells that line your blood vessels, possible vascular &/or microvascular injuries like clots/microclots or the long white fibrous clots, leading to strokes, heart attacks, or pulmonary embolisms…
If the expression of foreign proteins is in your own immune cells, you could experience immune dysfunction, dysregulation, & suppression including repeated infections, immune tolerance of a pathogenic foreign protein due to antibody subclass switch to IgG4 & increased IgG4-related diseases, T cell exhaustion, interference with & suppression of innate immunity, persistent systemic inflammation, dysregulation of toll-like receptors and reduced cancer surveillance or the suppression of tumor-suppressing immune system activities & cell-signaling (increasing your risk of fast-growing and aggressive cancers)…
And more…
There's no limit to the horrible consequences of injecting into your body something that triggers your own immune system to attack & kill your own formerly healthy cells & tissues.
The public “health” agencies, the COVID “authorities”, & the “mainstream” media fraudulently marketed these experimental mRNA gene “therapy” products as “safe & effective vaccines”. Trusting people thought that they were being presented with the choice (or the mandate) as to whether or not to take a “safe & effective vaccine”…But that was/is a deceptively false “choice”…
The COVID-19 mRNA injections are NOT safe, they are NOT effective, and they are NOT vaccines.
These modified mRNA-LNP gene “therapy” injections never would have passed proper safety studies required for gene therapy products. Safety studies (including biodistribution, immunogenicity, immunotoxicity, genotoxicity, carcinogenicity, reproductive toxicity, shedding, long-term effects, & more) that were bypassed because of the fraudulent mislabeling as “vaccines”. (And because of the EUA & “countermeasure” designations under the Project BioShield Act & PREP Act).
NO ONE should have ever had the “choice” of taking these gene “therapy” injections because the modified mRNA-LNP genetic technology platform is fundamentally flawed & dangerous by design.
The danger is NOT limited to just getting more COVID “boosters”. ANY mRNA gene “therapy” product that transfects your cells and instructs those cells to produce foreign non-self proteins (ANY non-self protein) will trigger an immune system attack response against your own cells & tissues (the role of the Killer T-cells is to monitor ALL the cells of the body, ready to destroy/kill any that express foreign, non-self proteins). This makes EVERY mRNA-based injected product harmful by design.
No one who took these modified mRNA-LNP COVID injections made an informed decision. Most people had no clue about what they allowed to be injected into their bodies...
Also most people still do not understand that the devastating harms inflicted upon people over the last few years was intentional:
https://rumble.com/v6qcb0y-dr.-david-martin-mar-06-2025-edmonton-alberta-replay.html
Dr. Sansone, if the court is not allowing any evidence to show that there is a relationship between the mRNA shots and its after effects, what will the courts allow from expert witnesses? I’m just curious. In any event, I do hope you win. Prayers for you and the other expert witnesses in this case🙏🏽